Motorola teases new Razr foldable smartphones to be revealed on June 1

A couple of months ago, Yuanqing Yang, the CEO of Motorola's parent company Lenovo, stated a new version of the foldable Motorola Razr smartphone would be released in 2023. Now, the company is teasing strongly that the new Razr will be officially revealed very soon.

The official Motorola Twitter page posted a brief video, showing outlines of two foldable phones that then blend into the company's well-known logo. The clip ends with the phrase, "Flip the script. June 1, 2023."

While that may be the official date, there have already been leaks about the upcoming Razr phones. Yes, there will apparently be two new Razr models both of which will retain the flip phone design of the previous versions. The cheaper model will reportedly be known as the Moto 40, and it's rumored to have a small outside display cover.

However, the more expensive model, the Razr 40 Ultra, has already been leaked with what look like official renders. They show a big outer display and a large foldable screen that reportedly has a 120H refresh rate. It's also supposed to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, up to 12 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of onboard storage.

However, there's really no need to speculate since we will get everything about these new foldable phones in 16 days or so.