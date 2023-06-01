Motorola unveils razr 40 and razr 40 ultra, offering a "balanced smartphone experience"

In May, Motorola teased new razr foldable smartphones. Today, it has unveiled the two latest devices in its 2023 razr family, aiming to combine "style and premium specs" for a revamped smartphone experience. The two devices are the motorola razr 40 and razr 40 ultra; however, the former will be called razr and the latter will be called razr+ in North America.

The flagship device, the motorola razr+/razr 40 ultra, is the "thinnest flippable smartphone in the industry when flipped closed." (Check out its promotional video, which was leaked a week ago, here.) It has been powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. It comes with Flex View technology, enabling users to stand the device at various angles for activities such as cooking, video chatting, and hands-free recording.

The external display offers custom panels for easy access to games, news, weather, and notifications. With a 3.6" pOLED screen and refresh rates up to 144Hz, smooth scrolling and high-resolution content viewing are promised. The camera system includes a 12MP main camera with Instant Dual Pixel PDAF, a wide aperture for soft-focus backgrounds, OIS, and a 13MP ultrawide + macro vision lens for wider shots.

The iconic flip design of the razr+/razr 40 ultra aims to blend nostalgia with a modern, flexible form factor. The device incorporates a teardrop hinge, reducing creases when the display unfolds, combined with Ultra Thin Glass. Dolby Atmos audio technology enhances the multimedia experience, and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor ensures powerful performance. Battery life is extended with a larger capacity and 30W TurboPower charging, along with wireless charging support.

For users seeking a balanced smartphone experience, Motorola offers the motorola razr/razr 40, which shares the sleek design and form factor of the flagship device but with a smaller external display. The motorola razr/razr 40 features high-resolution cameras, including a 64 MP main camera with OIS, a 13 MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens, and a 32 MP front camera for video calls.

Both devices run on Android 13 and provide software experiences including simple gestures, custom entertainment settings and/or the ability to personalize according to each user’s style. Furthermore, both devices offer a suite of security features, including ThinkShield, Moto Secure, and Moto KeySafe.

The motorola razr+ 2023 will be available for pre-order in the U.S. on June 16 and for sale starting June 23. It can be purchased through select carriers and retailers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com, with an MSRP of $999.99. In Canada, pre-orders will begin on June 16 through motorola.ca, with sales starting on June 23, with an MSRP of $1,299.99.

The motorola razr 40 ultra will be available for sale in Europe at a starting price of €1,199.99. It will be gradually introduced to markets in Latin America and Asia in the following weeks. The release date and pricing for the motorola razr in North America and the motorola razr 40 in Europe, Latin America, and Asia are yet to be announced.