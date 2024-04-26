Microsoft and Estée Lauder team up to launch a new AI Innovation Lab

Microsoft has just announced yet another collaboration with a company to help boost its generative AI services. Today, it revealed a partnership with the Estée Lauder Companies as an expansion on their current collaborations.

In a press release, Microsoft announced that, together with Estée Lauder, it will launch a new AI Innovation Lab. It will be created with the help of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service to assist Estée Lauder so it can improve upon and speed up its product development as well as marketing for its over 20 different beauty brands.

The press release stated:

ELC and Microsoft are applying generative AI tools in research and development for quicker product development, allowing scientists and product development specialists to respond to emerging product and ingredient trends more rapidly.

In addition, the AI Innovation Lab has also created a custom chatbot for Estée Lauder. It will be able to access the company's extensive marketing data so that it can help its team members create and launch marketing campaigns faster than normal. Financial terms of this new partnership were not disclosed.

This is just the latest collaboration between the two companies. In January 2023, Estée Lauder launched a Makeup Assistant mobile app that was designed to help visually impaired users put on makeup. The app used AI features provided by Microsoft's Azure AI services. The app is now available in the US, UK, and Ireland, and will expand to more markets in the near future.

This is the third new AI-related partnership that Microsoft has announced just this week. It also revealed a collaboration with the service and consulting company Cognizant which will purchase 25,000 Microsoft 365 Copilot seats for its clients.

Microsoft also announced a partnership this week with The Coca-Cola Company. It will spend $1.1 billion to use Microsoft's AI services over a five year period,