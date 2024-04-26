Amazon confirms its Prime Day sales event will be back in July 2024

It's not exactly a shock announcement, but Amazon has now officially confirmed today that it will be holding its massive Amazon Prime Day sales event sometime in July 2024. This will be the 10th such event for the company.

In a blog post, the online retailer stated the event will be held this year in the following countries:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Egypt

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

The United Arab Emirates

United States

United Kingdom

The blog post also added:

Members will also be able to take advantage of deep discounts and get their shopping done early for Back-to-School supplies, avoiding the lines and enjoying the convenience of fast, free shipping through Prime.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, added, "We are working hard and inventing new ways to pack even more great savings into the event this year."

Amazon stated that during Prime Day 2023, Prime members bought over 375 million items and saved a total of $2.5 billion.

Despite its name, Amazon Prime Day has been taking place over two days in the last several years. A specific time frame for the event has yet to be disclosed. While the event is technically only for Prime members, you can still sign up for the service with a free 30-day trial before and during the event and not have to pay the monthly fee while still taking advantage of the discounts.

In addition to Prime Day, Amazon has recently added more sales events, including Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which was held in October 2023. More recently, it held its first-ever Big Spring Sale event in March, which was open for both Prime and non-Prime members.

