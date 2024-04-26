The big Fallout 4 update has a number of bugs across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms

On Thursday, Bethesda Game Studios and its owner Microsoft released the "next-gen" update for its post-apocalypse RPG Fallout 4. Among other things, it added native support for Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S and Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles, along with widescreen and ultra-widescreen display support for PC gamers and more.

Unfortunately, it appears the update also comes with its share of bugs and other issues. The Xbox Series X and S update was supposed to add two different graphical modes; Quality Mode, (30FPS at 4K resolution with Ultra graphics settings) and Performance Mode (60FPS at 4K resolution with standard graphics settings).

However, Eurogamer reports that the Xbox Series X|S update currently only has support for the Performance Mode. Attempts to run the game in Quality Mode do not work at the moment.

The PC update, as expected, has caused a number of popular third-party mods for the game to break. If you play the PC version of Fallout 4 with one or more mods, you can head over to the NexusMods forums, where you can learn how to keep the update from being installed on your PC with Steam, GoG.com, and PC Game Pass.

This update was also supposed to make the game verified for Valve's Steam Deck portable gaming PC. While that does indeed happen, the update has also done away with the game's launcher, which let users customize their graphics. The launch command of "SteamDeck=0 %command%" will restore the game launcher.

Finally, PlayStation owners who have the game as part of their PlayStation Plus Extra subscription currently cannot get the next-gen update. Bethesda Game Studios has posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account that the update will be available for those members at some point, adding "Your patience is appreciated while the teams work on this."

The Fallout 4 update was released in the middle of a resurgence of gamer interest in the entire Fallout franchise, thanks in part to the success of the Fallout live action TV show on Amazon Prime Video.