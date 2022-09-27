MSEdgeRedirect gets several fixes and improvements in latest update

If you are tired of Windows 10 and 11 forcing you to use Microsoft Edge, then MSEdgeRedirect is here to save the day. It can make Microsoft's operating system respect your default browser choice and redirect links from Widgets, Search, and other parts of Windows to Chrome, Firefox, Vivaldi, or whatever browser you keep as the default. Today, the app received an update to version 0.7.0.2 with a bunch of various fixes and improvements.

Here is what is new in MSEdgeRedirect 0.7.0.2:

Improved IFEO failure messages for easier debugging

Fixed existing Service Mode options not being detected

Added not yet active code for a potential WebDriver mode

Improved Cleanup done by Uninstaller to remove a missed Registry Key

Fixed Start Menu Shortcuts occasionally not being created when selected

Added a Delay to Service Mode after redirecting to help prevent redirect loops

Improved the Update Checker, now loads latest release page instead of all releases page

Fixed Edge Removal Detection blocking selection of Edge Builds for those who reinstalled Edge

Added Exception for Redirections of localhost sites, fixes Rog Armoury Crate incompatibility, among others

Known issues include the following:

Outlook Previews Inop - Will be fixed in 0.7.1.0

Weird Setup and Setting Menu Edge cases. Will be fixed in 0.8.0.0

You can download MSEdgeRedirect from GitHub via this link. Keep in mind that the app is still in beta, so expect changes and performance improvements in future releases. If you are not familiar with MSEdgeRedirect, our handy guide will help you figure out the basics and learn how to force widgets in Windows 11 or 10 to use the default browser instead of Edge.