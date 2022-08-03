New dating app, Desti, could boost sales for local businesses with novel matching system

There’s a new dating app on the scene called Desti, which aims to filter matches based on where you’d like to go for a date. According to the developers, the app is designed to eliminate small talk by leveraging video messages, and it aims to get more people through the doors of their local businesses for their date.

Dating apps like Tinder have been around a long time now and over the years, new apps have come up with ways to set themselves apart. Bumble only allows women to message first, Happn shows you people that you’ve crossed paths with, and Hinge focuses on building a comprehensive profile. Now, Desti wants to match you based on your preferred location for a date. This could help you find a match with common interests.

Commenting on the video aspects of the new app, Nick Dominguez, COO and Lead Designer/Developer of Desti, said:

“When developing Desti, our goal was to create a distinctive user experience that offered at least 10 times more efficiency than competitors. We decided to bet on short form video being the future and provide people a way to communicate with far less friction. If you take a look at any woman's dating app inbox it's not hard to see the issue. I looked to books I read like Zero to One by Peter Thiel for capitalizing on the last movers advantage.”

Right now, the availability of the app is very limited. It’s available for download on the iOS App Store, but you have to be located in Austin, Texas. Hopefully, this will grow over time so that more users can get on board and so businesses can get more custom. For Android users wanting to use the app, there were no details given about a launch.