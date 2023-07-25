New My Netflix hub shows a wrap-up of everything you do on the streaming service

Streaming giant Netflix has redesigned its apps for iOS and Android. It is rolling out a new feature called My Netflix that is meant to save some time when users are trying to find something to watch.

You can find My Netflix at the bottom-right corner of the updated Netflix app. It's a dedicated space that is home to a variety of things like the episodes you downloaded, titles saved to My List, reminders you've set, and titles you are currently streaming or watched in the past.

My Netflix also shows the movies and TV shows that you gave a thumbs up to. Many of these things such as My List and watch history were already present but scattered across different places in the Netflix app. But now, My Netflix claims it is "a one-stop shop tailored to you with easy shortcuts to help you choose what you want to watch," the company wrote in a blog post.

When you're on the move with your phone, go directly to My Netflix, where you can quickly choose something you’ve saved or downloaded to watch. You can still visit your Home tab and other sections of the app to discover our full catalog of series and films.

My Netflix is available on iOS now and it will arrive on Android in early August. The feature update comes not long after the streaming giant imposed restrictions on how people can use its service. Its password sharing crackdown which appears to be working is now expanded to over 100 countries.

As per reports, the password restrictions didn't have a negative effect on Netflix and the company attracted over 5.9 million new subscribers in the second quarter of 2023. Apart from that, Netflix also removed its Basic no-ads plan in the US and UK after pulling the plug on it in Canada earlier this year.