Netflix just bolted its Thumbs Up rating buttons directly on its video player

The streaming giant Netflix has added its rating buttons directly to the video player UI on its iOS app, allowing you to rate a movie or TV show while you are streaming it. Netflix's Thumbs Up, Double Thumbs Up, and Thumbs Down buttons let you like or dislike a title on the streaming platform.

While this doesn't contribute to a common rating of a title, unlike IMDB, it gives Netflix algorithms an idea of your preferences so it can recommend movies and TV series you might like. If a TV show or movie has a huge number of positive ratings, a "Most Liked" label is added to it; the label appears on Android phones, tablets, web browsers, and TVs.

As per the new change, you can find the Netflix rating buttons at the top of the video player interface. There is no word on its release date for Android as of now and a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge that the feature will arrive on Android devices "later." However, Android users can rate the movies and TV shows they want from their respective title pages.

Netflix's Thumbs Up button made its way to the platform back in 2017 when it replaced the five-star rating system. The streaming giant introduced a Double Thumbs Up button last year to get a better idea of which movies and TV shows you love more than other content.

You can find all the titles you liked on the My Netflix hub. The feature that arrived late last month shows a consolidated view of all your Netflix downloads, notifications, saved titles, ratings, and the trailers you have watched.

The new changes arrive not long after a popular Netflix feature called Profiles completed 10 years on the platform. Netflix Profiles allows users to share a common account while having a separate digital space of their own. But recently, Netflix started a crackdown on password sharing and restricted it to the people who live in the same house.