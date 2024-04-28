75-inch Hisense U6 Series ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV is now available at a great price

Amazon is currently offering the 75-inch Hisense U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV at a great price, differing by a mere cent from its historical lowest rate. It's like a price showdown where every cent counts!

The Hisense U6 Google Smart TV boasts a range of features designed to enhance your viewing experience. Equipped with the 4K ULED technology, this TV potentially elevates colour, contrast, brightness, and motion, delivering an engaging picture quality.

The mini-LED and a full array local dimming technology further enhances the viewing experience by utilising smaller LEDs to create a bright image with uniform light distribution across the screen. With QLED Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut, the U6 reportedly produces over a billion colour combinations, resulting in sharper images. In addition, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos technology provide HDR picture quality and immersive sound.

For gaming enthusiasts, Game Mode Plus optimizes the TV's performance with a 60Hz panel, variable refresh rate, and auto low latency mode to minimise input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing.

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Mode ensures that movies and TV shows are potentially displayed as intended by disabling post-processing and preserving aspect ratios, colours, and frame rates. Furthermore, hands-free voice control adds convenience to your viewing experience, allowing you to navigate the content using voice commands.

Equipped with two USB ports and four HDMI ports capable of delivering 4K content at 60Hz, including HDMI 1 with eARC support, this TV offers versatile connectivity options for integration with various devices and peripherals.

75-Inch Hisense U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (75U6K - QLED, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+, VRR Game Mode Plus, 240 Motion Rate, Alexa Compatibility): $648 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.