Nintendo launches Switch OLED Mario Red Edition at $350 ahead of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo revealed a new Switch model at Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct today. The company announced the Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Red Edition, a special version of the Switch OLED customized with Mario's signature red color scheme.

The Mario Red OLED model matches the red finish on the console, dock, and Joy-Con controllers. The dock has some extra touches, including a small Mario silhouette on the back and embossed coins inside the dock's rear panel.

Outside of the Mario-themed design, the console has the same OLED display, onboard storage, and functionality as the standard Switch OLED.

Warp into a world of games with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition system. The system features a console, dock, and Joy-Con controllers all in the iconic Mario Red color. A silhouette design of Mario jumps into action on the back of the dock. Look closely, and you'll also find some hidden coins!

The OLED Mario Red will be available on October 6, just two weeks before the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20. It will retail for $349.99 and pre-orders are now live on Nintendo's website for fans who want to ensure they get the special Mario model.

Nintendo has previously released special editions for popular titles, such as Splatoon and Fortnite on Switch. The Mario Red OLED model will join these special editions.

On the other hand, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is currently available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. The new Mario adventure returns to the 2D side-scroller gameplay from the original games in the franchise when it launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 20.

Nintendo is riding high at the moment, with its hit Switch exclusive game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom selling 10 million copies in its first three days on sale in May.