The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom passes 10 million copies sold in just three days

Nintendo has another mega-hit in its hands. The latest entry in the long-running The Legend of Zelda franchise has hit an immensely impressive sales milestone, with 10 million copies being sold in the first three days since its launch on May 12. With it, The Switch-exclusive Tears of the Kingdom has now officially become the fastest-selling game in the series.

That's not the only record the direct sequel to Breath of the Wild has broken either. The game is also taking the crown of being the fastest-selling Switch game as well as the fastest-selling Nintendo title across all systems in Nintendo's history in the Americas region.

Four million units from the aforementioned 10 million total had been sold in the Americas. It also took over boxed game release sales records in the UK, making it the biggest launch of the year, dwarfing other launches like Hogwarts Legacy in the region. Moreover, Nintendo confirmed that the Zelda series has sold 130 million copies worldwide as of March 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold over 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days, becoming the fastest-selling game in the history of the Legend of Zelda series.



— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 17, 2023



"We’re grateful for all of our fans who’ve shown their passion for The Legend of Zelda over the years, and these sales numbers for the latest installment continue to show the strong momentum for both the franchise and Nintendo Switch this year," said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Communications.

While being a single-platform launch, the Zelda game is blowing past the impressive numbers that were achieved by another Japanese developer, FromSoftware. Elden Ring took 30 days to hit 12 million copies sold. Tears of the Kingdom is keeping up with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's huge release that also saw 10 million copies sold in three days. With such a spectacular launch and rave reviews from critics and fans, expect to see many more records being broken in the coming days and weeks.