2D side-scroller Super Mario Bros. Wonder announced for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is riding high at the moment, with its hit Switch exclusive game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom selling 10 million copies in its first three days on sale in May. Today, the company held its latest Nintendo Direct streaming event, and revealed what will likely be the biggest new game for the Switch for the fall period of 2023.

It's called Super Mario Bros Wonder, and it's a return to the 2D side-scroller gameplay from the original games in the franchise, but with some new twists. Here's what Nintendo has to say about the game:

When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock – pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks, for example – transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways. Excitement and different surprises await in each course. Super Mario Bros. Wonder features Princess Peach, Princess Daisy and Yoshi as playable characters, in addition to familiar characters like Mario, Luigi and Toad. Plus, Super Mario Bros. Wonder sees the debut of Mario’s newest power-up, which allows him to transform into Elephant Mario!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will launch for the Switch on October 20.

Among the other reveals today during the Nintendo Direct event were the following:

A remake of Super Mario RPG is coming to the Switch on November 17.

A demo of Pikmin 4 will be available to download for free on June 28 ahead of the full game's release on July 17

Wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is coming later this summer and will add eight more course and three more characters.

Rocksteady's Batman games will be released for the Switch console this fall as the Batman: Arkham Trilogy.

Detective Pikachu Returns is the latest game starring the Pokemon character that's coming to the Switch on October 8.

Which one of these games are you planning to get for the Switch?