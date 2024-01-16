Paradox announces Prison Architect 2, the fully 3D entry launches in March

Prison Architect, the popular private prison building and management game from 2015, is finally getting a full-fledged sequel, by not by the original developer. Prison Architect 2 was announced by Paradox Interactive today, and other than going fully 3D, the title is set to feature advanced simulation systems, social elements between prisoners, and more.

Paradox Interactive purchased the Prison Architect IP from original developer Introversion Software in 2019. The publisher also announced back then that it has plans to expand on the game to make it a franchise. The sequel is being developed by Double Eleven, a studio that has previously worked on supporting games like Fallout 76, Prison Architect, Minecraft Dungeons, Rust, and others.

"In Prison Architect 2, our team set out to create the next level in management gameplay. A greater degree of player freedom, impactful choices, and inmate simulation come together to provide an enhanced presentation of prison management, in a 3D world," says Game Director at Double Eleven Gareth Wright. "Much loved features make a return to help you manage your inmates, quell riots, prevent escapes and share your prisons, but now cross-platform! In addition to a new upgrade system, a new Career Mode, and more."

Here are the game's key featured shared today by the developer:

Build the Ultimate Penitentiary : Establish all of your prison infrastructure over multiple floors, and use tons of snazzy new tools that allow you to build a state-of-the-art correctional facility. The design of your prison will affect every aspect of your inmates’ lives, so make your schemes accordingly!

: Establish all of your prison infrastructure over multiple floors, and use tons of snazzy new tools that allow you to build a state-of-the-art correctional facility. The design of your prison will affect every aspect of your inmates’ lives, so make your schemes accordingly! The Smartest Inmates Ever : Unique inmates have schemes of their own – they now form distinct relationships that influence behavior, make decisions based on wants and needs, and plot their paths better than ever. Watch as they interact and attempt to navigate the daily trials of your prison. Remember that every choice you make might either help or hinder your inmates' correctional journey. What type of relationships will your inmates have with your prison?

: Unique inmates have schemes of their own – they now form distinct relationships that influence behavior, make decisions based on wants and needs, and plot their paths better than ever. Watch as they interact and attempt to navigate the daily trials of your prison. Remember that every choice you make might either help or hinder your inmates' correctional journey. What type of relationships will your inmates have with your prison? The Prison Magnate : Establish and run a true institution from the top, building up unique correctional facilities in a freshly upgraded Career Mode that will take you across a brand new world map. Will your prisons end up being monuments to rehabilitation or retribution? Most importantly, will they pay the bills?

: Establish and run a true institution from the top, building up unique correctional facilities in a freshly upgraded Career Mode that will take you across a brand new world map. Will your prisons end up being monuments to rehabilitation or retribution? Most importantly, will they pay the bills? Every Action has a Reaction: Choices matter and yours will determine the fate of your prison. More control than ever—over inmates, prison policies, architecture and more—means more ways for things to go well… or not! Plan carefully or you may have to cope with escapes, gang wars, and all sorts of expensive and destructive problems.

Prison Architect 2 is launching across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms on March 26, 2024 with a $39.99 price tag for the standard edition. Pre-orders are already live on Steam as well.