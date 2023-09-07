Paradox's Star Trek: Infinite space-based strategy game leaves spacedock on Oct. 12

In June, Paradox Interactive first announced Star Trek: Infinite, an upcoming grand space-based strategy game from developer Nimble Giant. Today, it was announced that the game has a firm release date of October 12 for the PC and Mac.

In a press release, Paradox offered a quick summary of the game, which is set decades before the events of the Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series:

The immersive grand strategy game puts players in the captain’s chair to lead one of four unique Quadrant Powers: The United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire. While remaining faithful to Star Trek lore, Star Trek: Infinite introduces fresh avenues for adventure as players can explore the Alpha and Beta quadrants, govern empire dynamics, handle economic intricacies, and engage with undiscovered civilizations.

You can preorder the game now on Steam for $29.99, or you can get the Deluxe Edition for $39.99. The Deluxe Edition has the following bonuses:

Downloadable Soundtrack - Take the sounds of Star Trek: Infinite with you anywhere to keep your mind firmly fixed on leading your faction to victory, even when you are not.

More Star Trek Music - Additional Star Trek music tracks to help explore the galaxy to, added into the game via a content pack.

Art Book - Like many crews before us, we have documented our voyage for posterity. Explore the birth of Star Trek: Infinite from concept to completion with a 70-page artbook!

In addition, both versions have special pre-order bonuses:

U.S.S. Cerritos & California-class Uniforms - Add the ship class with the most heart to your fleet and don the uniform to match. From Star Trek: Lower Decks, take on the California-class ships and iconic uniform of the crew for yourself!

Klingon Voice Pack - Bringing an extra layer of authenticity to your Star Trek story, the pre-purchase bonus also includes a Klingon advisor voice.

The game release date announcement comes a day before "Star Trek Day", which commemorates the 57th anniversary of the first episode of the original Star Trek TV series in the US on September 8, 1966.