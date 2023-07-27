Payday 3 closed beta offers 5 days of heisting action on PC and Xbox Series X|S

Heisting fans can soon get their first crack at the new Payday entry coming from Starbreeze and Overkill Software. Announced today, a technical closed beta for the upcoming cooperative title will kick off next week offering five days of access.

Payday 3's closed beta will begin on August 2 and run through August 7. Only PC and Xbox Series X|S players can join this technical test. It's unclear if PlayStation players will get an opportunity to try out the game at a later date in a separate beta before the upcoming September launch.

One heist from the game —No Rest For The Wicked — will be available to play during the session, with four-player co-op being enabled for both stealth and loud ventures. Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf are all returning for this heist, and most weapons and cosmetic items will be unlocked for players to try out and give feedback on. Leveling up will be limited though, with Infamy Level 22 and Weapon Level 8 being the caps.

Being a closed test, not everyone will be able to participate, with the studio saying "we are prioritizing meeting our technical goals over letting people try the game."

To sign up for a chance to play, PC players can head to the Payday 3 Steam store page and hit the "Request Access” button on the Playtest section below the three pre-purchase options. On console, Xbox Series X|S players can use the Xbox Insider Hub and use the Payday 3 option that appears on it to sign up.

"We go through and approve people several times per day, and you’ll receive an email if you’ve been selected to participate," said the developer regarding how participants will be selected, adding that the selection will also be randomized. According to a newly set up FAQ page regarding the beta, not even fans who've pre-purchased the game will receive special access.

Payday 3 launches September 21, 2023, across PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members will also receive the title at launch for no extra cost.