Days before launch, Payday 3 ditches Denuvo Anti-Tamper DRM

Starbreeze Studios' upcoming cooperative heisting game Payday 3 is only days away from launch, and in an uncommon move, a widely used Digital Rights Management (DRM) system has been removed from the title. Primarily used for preventing pirates from circumventing protections to access games, Denuvo Anti-Tamper technology by Irdeto will no longer be a part of the game.

"Hello heisters, we want to inform you that Denuvo is no longer in PAYDAY 3," announced Starbreeze global brand director Almir Listo in an update. "We look forward to seeing you in New York City! Happy heisting!"

Keep in mind that Payday 3 will still remain an always-online title even with this change. Unlike previous entries in the series, players are no longer able to play solo in offline mode this time. A Starbreeze account and a constant internet connection is required for playing solo or in co-op.

Usage of Denuvo was first revealed in Payday 3's PC version back in July as the game's playtests were ongoing. The move caused an uproar within the community for including the tech that's widely believed by PC gamers to cause performance issues in games, though Irdeto denies this. Starbreeze has not revealed why was Denuvo removed from the title at the last minute, it could be to appease angry fans or for another reason altogether.

Denuvo recently introduced new pieces of anti-tamper technologies as well, aimed at new Unreal Engine titles. However, while the tech seems to be aimed at thwarting malicious actors, game modders may also be hit by the new protections if they are implemented.

Payday 3 launches September 21 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 for $39.99. It will also be available across Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscriptions as a day-one release. Like with many games nowadays though, purchasing Payday 3's Silver or Gold special edition will let players jump in on September 18 to begin their heisting sessions early.