Microsoft 365 Insiders can now add and assign tasks from within PowerPoint

Using Microsoft's PowerPoint presentation app can be challenging for one person. But what about if there is a group who are working on the same PowerPoint file? This week, Microsoft is testing a new feature that should make it easier to collaborate on the same file in that app.

Microsoft 365 Insiders can now check out the new tasks feature in PowerPoint on the Windows and Mac apps. In addition, the new feature is now available for everyone via PowerPoint on the web.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

Collaborating with others on your slides is often required to get your content ready to be shared and presented. Using tasks, you can stay organized, save time, and avoid confusion over what needs to be done, by whom, and when.

In order to use the new feature, just open up a PowerPoint presentation in the app, then click on Insert, and then Comment. You can then use the @mention feature to put in the name of the person and the task you want them to do inside the PowerPoint file in the body of the comment.

You can then click on the Assign to box which will not only assign that person to do that task in PowerPoint, but also send that person an email notification as well. If that person completes the task, just click on the Resolve task button to close it out, or click on the More thread actions button and then click Resolve task.

This feature is rolling out to PowerPoint web users now. Windows and Mac users who are Microsoft 365 Insider members can try out this feature if they have the following versions:

Windows: Version 2212 (Build 16026.20084) or later

Mac: Version 16.69 (Build 23010700) or later

Microsoft adds that they will be adding more task features to PowerPoint in the near future, such as "due dates, titles, and multiple assignees."