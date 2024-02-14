Microsoft 365 Insiders can try out a new feature in the iPad version of PowerPoint

If you are a member of the Microsoft 365 Insider program, and you regularly use Apple's iPad tablets, there's a small but useful new features that are available for testing for the PowerPoint presentation app.

As revealed in the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, members can now split and merge cells in tables in the PowerPoint iPad app. Microsoft says this feature should make it easier for PowerPoint iPad users to organize tables in the app and make them more readable.

Insiders can try it out by launching the PowerPoint app on the iPad, and then navigate to a presentation slide that has a table. Then they can select one or more cells in that table.

To merge those cells, users can tap on the Table option in the PowerPoint iPad app, followed by tapping on the Merge selection. Finally, users can tap on the Merge Cells option and those cells that were selected should indeed merge in the table.

If you want to split that merged cell again, just tap on the Table menu, followed by Merge, and then tap on the Split Cells option to reverse the merge.

Again this new PowerPoint iPad feature is available for Microsoft 365 Insiders for people on the Beta Channel running Version 2.82 (Build 24012417) or later. There's no word on when the merge cells feature will become generally available.

The Microsoft 365 Insider program has been quite busy of late, adding in a number of features for their members to test out across a wide variety of apps. Just this month, the Insider blog announced that Microsoft Loop users can turn tables in that collaboration app into Board visualizations.

Earlier this week, Insiders were invited to try out some new OneNote improvements in Windows, which lets ink notes and annotations that are placed on an image or a PDF file to move with those files in the app.