Purported Intel Raptor Lake official launch slides leak revealing specs, Z790 details

With Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake launch fast approaching according to leaked reports, there are plenty of other leaks trickling out here and there. Alleged details regarding the SKUs have also surfaced, initially in the form of just basic specifications, followed later with more in-depth details. Today, courtesy of igor'sLAB, the entire purported official presentation slide deck for the Raptor Lake-S launch has leaked.

First up, we have a slide (left below) showing the basic comparison between the previous 12th Gen Alder Lake-S and the new 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S CPUs. The image on the right shows the SKU chart. Interestingly, although the slide only lists the a couple of SKUs each from the i9, i7 and i5 series, previous reports have indicated more lower power T SKUs are also in the works.

The spec list also says that 253W will be the Maximum Turbo power for the i9 and i7 chips. However, rumors have suggested that Intel may go even higher with an alleged 350W Extreme performance mode.

What's mostly new in today's leak are details regarding the upcoming Z790 chipset succeeding the previous Z690 chipset on the same socket LGA1700 platform.

From the slide, it looks like Intel will be lowering the PCIe 3.0 lanes in 700-series boards. On Z790, there will be eight PCIe Gen3 lanes instead of 16 on Z690. Meanwhile, PCIe 4.0 lanes go up from 12 to 20.

USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 is also apparently going to get a slight upgrade from four ports on Z690 up to five in the upcoming Z790.

Source and images: igor'sLAB