Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K to allegedly feature 350W extreme performance mode

The upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S desktop CPU family is expected to launch towards the end of September, at the Intel Innovation event. This will exactly be a month after AMD announces its Ryzen 7000 series processors on August 29.

The flagship Raptor Lake-S SKU, the Core i9-13900K is a 24-core 32-threaded part and early reviews have shown that the SKU is capable of some extreme power draws of up to 420W in its Power Limit 4 (PL4) state, albeit reaching 100°C even with a 360mm AIO cooler, when doing so. The chip was probably capable of going even higher but thermal throttling had set in.

PL4 is something that is generally not available to the user by default unless tweaked. However, a new report by Hungarian outlet PROHARDVER suggests that the i9-13900K will include a new "extreme performance" mode which will allow the CPU to boost all the way up to 350W. This will basically provide additional headroom for the 13900K over the PL1 or base TDP of 125W as the PL2 of 241W will be purportedly raised to 350.

Intel isn't the only company that is apparently looking to throw more power at it. Next-gen RX 7000 and RTX 4000 GPUs from AMD and Nvidia, respectively, are expected to be massive power hogs as they bump up the TGPs of their chips.

Source: PROHARDVER via Hardware Times