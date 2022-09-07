AppleCare+ offers 'Unlimited Repairs' instead of just two per year but service is extra

Alongside several product launches, Apple quietly upgraded its AppleCare+ extended warranty and repair assurance program. Previously, AppleCare+ allowed for only two incidents of accidental damage cover every year. But moving forward, AppleCare‌+ includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection.

AppleCare+ has just become a lot more valuable assurance. The company has now offered unlimited incidents or accidents that result in the breakage of an Apple device. The revised plan not only covers the iPhone devices that Apple launched today, but also the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, as well as the rest of Apple’s line-up.

Simply put, whichever device that AppleCare+ covers, will now be repaired under the program’s applicable terms and pricing. The iPhone, AirPods, iPad, MacBook Pro, Apple TV, and HomePod Mini can be repaired. AppleCare Plus is also applicable for the Apple Watch, but the pricing varies depending on the model.

Accidental damage specifically includes physical damage from handling due to unexpected and unintentional events. Apple has a separate Theft and Loss ‌AppleCare‌+ plan that applies to two incidents per calendar year. ‌

AppleCare+ for iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro costs $9.99 per month or $199 for two years. Apple hasn’t altered the price of the subscription for the previous generation of devices. The subscription also includes other benefits like Express Replacement Service, wherein Apple ships a replacement phone while they repair the broken device. The plan also offers 24/7 priority support access.

It is important to note that Apple has an additional service charge for every component repaired. For example, iPhone screen or back glass damage has a $29 fee, while other accidental damage carries a $99 fee.

Via: MacRumors