Reddit now lets you translate posts into 8 languages

Reddit has announced that it’s now possible to translate Reddit posts into eight different languages. The supported languages are mainly European and include English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, and Swedish.

To begin translating posts, you’ll need to be using Reddit on Android, iOS, or the web (as long as you’re logged out). While not available yet, the company said it has started experimenting with translations of comments on iOS and Android - these will be coming gradually to users.

In its announcement, the company said that a translation option will now appear above posts on supported platforms. After pressing translate, you can rate the translation and revert the post to its original language by pressing see original.

While the translation feature is useful, it is a bit hamstrung without the ability to translate comments as well. Typically, the text posts you translate will be more interesting or only make sense with comments in the comments section but right now these are stuck in their original language.

In its announcement, Reddit wrote:

‘¡Ya puedes traducir las publicaciones en Reddit a otros lenguages! For non-Spanish speakers, that means you can now translate Reddit posts to other languages. The post details on iOS, Android, and logged out web can be translated into eight different languages to start (English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, and Swedish). By clicking on the “translate” button at the top of the post, the post will be translated to the language chosen via your user settings. We’ve also started experimenting with translations to the comments on iOS and Android, so a few of you may notice this experiment too. Soon, your entire conversation experience on Reddit can be multilingual!’

Aside from adding the ability to translate posts, Reddit announced that coins will be retired on 12 September. The company recommends taking time to use your coins in the upcoming week if you have any.

