Weekend PC Game Deals: Focused specials, stealth bundles, and free heists

As the first Tuesday of September passed by, Humble introduced its latest edition of the Choice bundle. The monthly selection has been refreshed to offer eight new games for subscribers to keep as Steam keys.

The eight titles of September are Tiny Tina's Wonderlands plus its season pass, The Forgotten City, Deceive Inc, Aces & Adventures, Patch Quest, Foretales, Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus, and lastly Autonatus vs Piratebots.

The Humble Choice bundle will refresh to bring the next wave of games on September 5, giving you a month to decide on the current selection. The bundle will cost you $11.99 to grab all games, plus it includes some Humble Store benefits like discounts.

Humble also introduced a couple of standard bundles this week, and one of them is the Top-Down Stealth collection.

This carries Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun and its Aiko's Choice standalone expansion, Tunguska: The Visitation, and Intravenous in the starting tier for $7. Paying the full $11 for the bundle will also get you copies of Serial Cleaners, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and War Mongrels.

The store also brought back its PC Building Simulator bundle for those looking to jump into the popular sim with some DLC attached. With this, you can get the base game plus nine pieces of additional content for $10.

The Epic Games Store delivered another free game this week too, which as announced last week, is a copy of Spelldrifter. This is the first time that this title has appeared on the store's weekly promotion too.

Spelldrifter arrives as a mashup of two genres: tactical RPG, with turn-based positional combat, and deck building, offering customizability and replayability. With multiple playable characters to build a party from, the developer Free Range Games says the experience has players managing the resources they have "using both time and space."

The giveaway will last until this coming Thursday, September 14. 911 Operator will take over Spelldrifter's freebie slot on the same date.

Free Events

Only a couple of free events are active this weekend, and both are from Steam.

With the heisting game Payday 3 on the horizon, developer Starbreeze is hosting a brand-new beta event right now to slap its online servers. Anyone can use the Request Access button on the game's store page to enter this event that runs for the next couple of days.

As for regular free events, the party game Ultimate Chicken Horse offers up its multiplayer shenanigans to try out through the weekend. Supporting up to four players, the title has numerous levels to platform and fight through using placeable blocks and traps.

Game Deals

Publisher deals from publisher Focus Entertainment, FromSoftware's Dark Souls series, Need for Speed entries, and more are all discounted this weekend. Even Titanfall 2 is back with a deep sale.

With all those and more, check out our handpicked big deals list below:

DRM-free Specials

The DRM-free Autumn Sale of the GOG store is almost at an end, and for the finale, there's another freebie being offered. You can claim a copy of Requiem: Avenging Angel from the store's front page. Here's another highlights list from the ongoing sales:

