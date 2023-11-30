Remnant: From the Ashes and Remnant 2 have been quietly added to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft decided to shadow drop two big games into its Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscription services today. Remnant: From the Ashes and Remnant 2, the Souslike fantasy RPG titles from developer Gunfire Games and publisher Gearbox, are now available on those services.

Remnant: From The Ashes was first launched in 2019, and by December 2021 the Unreal Engine-based game had sold over three million units. Here's the description for Remnant: From The Ashes:

Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you’ll set out alone or alongside up to two other survivors to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to retake what was lost. Explore dynamically-generated worlds that change each time you play, filled with over 100 varieties of deadly enemies and 20 epic bosses to battle using a wicked arsenal of weapons, armor, and special modifications you can use to adapt to any situation.

The game is available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

A sequel was quickly commissioned and Remnant 2 launched in July 2023. It got better reviews overall compared to the first game, and by September it had sold over 2 million units. It's available for PX and Xbox Series X|X platforms. Here's what you can expect from Remnant 2:

Remnant 2 is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction.

The addition of Remnant 2 on Game Pass comes just a few days after the release of the first of three planned expansion packs for the game, The Awakened King.