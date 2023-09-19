Lies of P hits Xbox Game Pass today, while Payday 3 launches Sept. 21

Microsoft has officially announced its plans for both adding and removing games from its Xbox Game Pass service for the rest of September and also into early October. While there isn't as huge of a game as Starfield coming to the service as it did earlier in September, there are still some decent games that will be added in the next few weeks.

The big addition is coming today with Lies of P, a Soullike action RPG from developer and publisher Neowiz that is a very odd adaptation of the Pinocchio legend.

You are a puppet created by Geppetto who’s caught in a web of lies with unimaginable monsters and untrustworthy figures standing between you and the events that have befallen the world of Lies of P.

The game is getting great reviews so we think it will do very well on Xbox Game Pass. It's available on Console, PC, and Cloud services.

Tomorrow, September 20, the multiplayer party-brawler with cute creatures, Party Animals, debuts on Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud services. On Thursday, September 21, the long-awaited crime-themed first-person shooter Payday 3 debuts on the service on the Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

On September 29, the indie sci-fi game Cocoon debuts on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC. Finally, Warner Bros Games' Batman-based action game Gotham Knights debuts on Xbox Game Pass on October 3 for Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, along with the pulp-themed tactical action game The Lamplighter’s League from Paradox Interactive for Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

You can also check out the trial version of the new EA soccer game EA Sports FC 2024 starting September 22 on Xbox Game Pass and a new League of Legends hero, Briar, the Restrained Hunger, is available now.

New Xbox Game Pass perks include the EA Sports UFC 4 Champion Fighter Customization Bundle, available until October 5, and the Juiced Up Weapon Charm for Apex Legends until October 9.

Finally, we are sad to say that seven games are leaving Xbox Game Pass after September 30:

Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Despot’s Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Last Call BBS (PC)

Moonscars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Outriders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Prodeus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Weird West (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing these games, they are available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers at 20 percent discounts until they leave the service.

