Xbox Game Pass will add several games, including Forza Motorsport, and ditch six titles

Microsoft is once again adding some new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service over the first two weeks in October. They include the company's latest big first-party game, the driving sim Forza Motorsport.

Xbox Wire confirms two Xbox Game Pass titles are being added today. One is the Batman-themed third person action game Gotham Knights and the other is the pulp fiction-inspired tactical strategy game The Lamplighters League which is a Day One addition. Both games will be available on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

The other new Xbox Game Pass title this week is Warhammer 40,000: Darktide . It's available now on PC Game Pass and will be added to the Cloud and Xbox Series X|S platforms on October 4.

On October 10, Microsoft and developer Turn 10 will release the reboot of its Forza Motorsport racing sim franchise, and it will be a Day One Xbox Game Pass title for Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

On October 12, the sci-fi solo and co-op action shooter From Space will be added to Xbox Game Pass for Cloud, Xbox Console, and PC platforms. The Japanese historical game Like A Dragon: Ishin! is being added to the service for Cloud, Xbox Console, and PC platforms on October 17.

Microsoft also added a new title to Xbox Game Pass in September that was not formally revealed. Capcom's Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is available now on the service for Cloud, Xbox Console, and PC platforms.

In addition, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can check out the free trial of the pro hockey game EA Sports NHL 24 right now.

Sadly, the following six games will depart the service on October 15:

Eville (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Overwhelm (PC)

Shenzhen I/O (PC)

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass can purchase any of these games for 20 percent off before they depart the service.