Repair friendly Fairphone 5 is launching with 10 years of software support

Fairphone is a smartphone company from the Netherlands with user-friendly repairability in mind. It has been making repairable phones since 2013 and now it is launching Fairphone 5 on its 10th anniversary.

Fairphone 5 is a leap from its predecessors in all feature aspects. It is finally packing an OLED display measuring 6.46" diagonally with 1,224 x 2,700-pixel resolution; that is 459 PPI compared to the previous 409 PPI. You can expect texts and contents to look much crisper. The display also has a higher peak brightness of 880 nits compared to the previous 450 nits, a 95% increase. It is also the brand's first time offering a high refresh rate display at 90Hz and protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The star of the show is Qualcomm's QCM6490 industrial SOC that powers the Fairphone 5. It is a 6nm process chipset packing the following, according to Qualcomm:

Adreno 643 GPU

Adreno 633 VPU

Spectra 570L ISP

Adreno 1075 DPU

QCM6490 Modem

Kryo 670 CPU with 1x Kryo Gold plus at 2.7Ghz 3x Kyro Gold at 2.4Ghz 4x Kryo Silver at 1.9Ghz

6th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine

This chipset is slated to receive long-term software support from Qualcomm until 2031. It has a benchmark score of 589,774 in Antutu Benchmark, just shy of Apple's A13 Bionic chip from 2019.

The phone is now packing 8GB RAM and 256GB storage as the only option, which is higher than the base storage offered in iPhone 14 or Galaxy S23 Ultra, while also coming with a 2TB supported microSD slot!

At the front, this phone packs a whopping 50MP HDR selfie camera (Samsung JN1 sensor) with 4k at 30fps support. At the back of the phone, you'll be greeted with the nostalgic removable back, which comes in blue, black, and transparent. It also packs two cameras on a triangular bump alongside a flash and Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The rear main camera is a Sony IMX800 50MP sensor with OIS (Optical Image stabilization). It is accompanied by a 50MP Sony IMX858 ultra-wide lens. Both cameras have a 6-element lens and autofocus with the ToF sensor, maxes out at 4k UHD resolution, and can record video at up to 4k at 30fps and Slow-motion at 240fps.

It has an old-school removable 4200mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.2 + LE, NFC for payments, Dual 5G SIM slots, and USB 3.0. The company claims more than 70% of its materials are "fair focus" or recycled. The phone boasts five years of warranty, ten years of software support, and 11 replaceable modules to make it long-lasting and repairable. All of these come at a price tag of €699 (~$756). It is available for pre-ordering and shipping will start on 14th September. You can order here on the Fairphone website.

Source: Android Authority