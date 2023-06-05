Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition brings back the classic FPS on July 31

A true classic in the first-person shooter game genre, Rise of the Triad was first released in 1994 from Apogee Entertainment in a shareware version, followed by the full game in 1995. Now, that game is getting a remastered edition, along with a lot of new and restored content, and is being launched as Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition on July 31.

Nightdive Studios, which recently released its full remake of System Shock, has remasted the original 1994 version of Rise of the Triad in its Kex Engine so it can work with modern consoles and PCs. It now can be played in up to 4K resolution with ultrawide monitor support and over 60 frames per second. The game is being published by New Blood Interactive and Apogee.

The game's premise remains the same. You can play as one of five different characters of the elite team H.U.N.T. each with their own special abilities, as you try to take out the evil Triad cult. The Ludicrous Edition will have the original game, all of its expansion packs, and an all-new single-player episode. It will also have content cut from the game's original release, support for both online and LAN multiplayer for up to 11 players, and an all-new and easy-to-use level editor. You can also switch the game's soundtrack from the original to the 2013 remake of the game.

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition will be released for the PC, Sony's PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, Microsoft's Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X consoles, and the Nintendo Switch console. There will be both a Standard version of the game as well as a Collector’s Edition, with details for that version to be revealed later. In addition, Steam players will be able to get the free "shareware" edition of the game on June 19 during Steam NextFest.