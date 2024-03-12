The System Shock remake is finally coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in May

Console gamers who have been waiting very patiently for the acclaimed remake of System Shock to be released for their platforms got some good news today. Developer Nightdive Studios has confirmed that the System Shock remake is coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles on May 21. That means it will launch almost a year after the PC version was released.

Nightdive also released a trailer for the console announcement. It shows off the the Unreal Engine 4 visuals that the developer used to remake the original 1994 version of System Shock from the now-shut-down Looking Glass Studios from the ground up.

Nightdive Studios first announced plans for a full remake way back in 2015 and used a Kickstarter campaign to help raise the funds to make it. The game did get delayed quite a few times, but the PC release in 2023 turned out to be worth the wait.

Here's the quick story summary for System Shock:

Meet SHODAN. The psychotic AI has taken control of Citadel Station and turned the crew into an army of cyborgs and mutants; She now plans to do the same to Earth. You must explore and battle your way through the depths of a space station gone to hell. Stop SHODAN and avert humanity’s destruction.

Nightdive also announced a while back plans to release System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition. This will be a remaster of the 1999 sequel game and not a full remake. However, Nightdive has yet to reveal a release date for that game.

Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick stated the development team has talked about doing a full remake of System Shock 2 at some point. He says the team has also discussed making all new games set that same universe but with different game genres, including "an XCOM-like that takes place before the events of System Shock 1."