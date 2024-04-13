Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition finally gets cross-platform multiplayer with new update

In the summer of 2023, developer Nightdive Studios and publisher New Blood Interactive released Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition. It's a remaster of the classic 1990s first-person shooter originally developed by Apogee but playable on modern platforms. It's now available via Steam and GoG.com, along with PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch consoles.

On Friday, several months after the game launched, Nightdive and New Blood released the 1.1 update for Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition. The biggest feature is that the game finally supports cross-platform multiplayer so you can use this game's cool and sometimes unique weapons and power-ups with any other online player.

In addition, the 1.1 update also adds another character, the alternate Lightning Guard, to the game. Steam and GoG.com PC players can also chat with each other in the game's lobbies, and both PC versions can also set up direct LAN connections. The Xbox Series X and S version also supports 4K resolutions with up to 120fps with this update.

There's also a new setting where you can view level statistics, including your kills and the secrets you find on each level, on the map screen. In addition, you can set the game so that when you pick a weapon up at a level, you can keep holding onto the weapon your character currently has. Finally, the game's level edition has added a "jukebox" so you can listen to tunes while you make new maps.

You can check out the full 1.1 update release notes on the game's Steam page. They also include a number of other improvements and bug fixes. There's also a hint on that page that there may be a "collector's edition" of Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition coming soon to celebrate the original game's upcoming 30th anniversary.