Large cache of GTA 6 development footage may have leaked online

Rockstar Games has already confirmed that the development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise has begun. However, before the studio has had the opportunity to reveal it officially, a massive leak may have peeled the curtains back on what the game looks like in active development.

A user from GTAForums named "teapotuberhacker" has put forth over 90 gameplay clips from an alleged "testing build" of the highly anticipated open-world action-adventure game. The recent major data breach at Uber was executed by the same party, according to the user's other forum posts.

The data hacker also states they are in possession of Grand Theft Auto 5 and 6 "source code and assets," adding that they may leak even more data from these sources soon.

The shared clips are already circulating wildly across social media, showing off the two main protagonists and the Vice City-setting that were rumored before. A restaurant robbery akin to Red Dead Redemption 2's system, very Rockstar-like dialog between characters, and much more are also shown off. As the footage is said to be from a test build, placeholder models, textures, text, debug messages from the engine, and temporary assets from GTA 5 can be seen quite heavily.

The GTA 6 shooting mechanics are awesome, early development still ofc! pic.twitter.com/DvANuiFLLd — Jinx (@Jinxintel) September 18, 2022

If the footage is legitimate, and taken from Rockstar servers as the hacker admits, we should see takedowns coming soon aimed at the original source and mirrors. Being the weekend, it might take a little longer than usual though. The company's biggest problem, however, would be the massive data breach that supposedly led to this entire debacle.