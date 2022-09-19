iPhone 14 Pro owners complain of rattling camera with loud grinding sounds

Apple just unveiled its latest lineup of iPhone devices a few days ago, but some customers have already started complaining about issues with the handsets. Multiple iPhone 14 Pro users are reporting that the camera on their device is rattling and making a considerably loud grinding sound when being used with third-party apps.

Several complaints have flooded social media platforms and online forums recently with people claiming that their iPhone 14 Pro cannot take photos through third-party apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. Affected users say that whenever they try to take pictures, the camera starts shaking and rattling, and even makes disturbing grind sounds. Notably, all reports of the problem seem to be coming from iPhone 14 Pro owners.

You can check out one such instance yourself below:

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

Another example, focusing more on the software side can also be witnessed below:

However, it's interesting to know that the issue only seems to be affecting third-party apps and does not occur when using the default camera app. In light of this information, this appears to be more of a software issue rather than something related to the hardware, which is good news as this means that it can be remotely fixed rather than having Apple initiate an iPhone recall.

The culprit behind this phenomenon is currently unknown but given the sounds originating from the iPhone 14 Pro, it could be the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) module. It's unclear whether a fix is needed from Apple's side or if third-party developers are required to update their apps.

Via: 9to5Mac