Roku announces new Pro Series smart TVs with QLED displays for release in Spring 2024

We are seeing more and more tech announcements leading up to the CES 2024 tech show in Las Vegas next week. Today, Roku, which launched its own branded smart TVs in 2023, is revealing a new higher-end smart television lineup that will launch later in 2024.

In a blog post, Roku revealed the new Pro Series televisions, which will come in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes. While there wasn't a lot of specific hardware specs revealed in the blog post, Roku did state that all three Pro Series TVs will come with 4K QLED screens with Mini-LED local dimming that will offer owners "quantum dot color and brilliant contrast" on screen

Roku added that the new televisions will have some kind of " enhanced audio technology for a wide cinematic sound." Once again, details about this new audio tech have yet to be revealed.

The new Roku Pro Series TVs will come with a new design that it claims will allow people who want to mount their televisions on the wall to place the TVs flat with an optional wall mount. The televisions will launch sometime in the spring of 2024, and pricing will start at under $1,500.

Roku also announced a new Smart Picture feature that will be added later this year to all of its Roku branded televisions, including the new Pro Series TVs. It states:

Roku Smart Picture identifies what type of content is on a screen through methods including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data from content partners to automatically adjust the picture for an optimized viewing experience – ensuring that you are getting the best presentation of your favorite content every time.

Hopefully, Roku will share more specific hardware info, along with pricing and availability details, for its new Pro Series televisions, during CES 2024 next week.