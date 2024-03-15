Get this 43-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV for a new low price of $199.99

Roku is perhaps best known for its streaming sticks and set-top boxes, and the Roku OS is also available in many third-party smart televisions. However, in the last couple of years, Roku has been selling smart TVs on its own. The budget-brand Roku Select Series offers smart TVs at affordable prices.

Right now, you can get the 43-inch Roku Select Series 4K smart TV for a new low price of $199.99 at Amazon. That's also $50 less than its $249.99 MSRP.

This model does not have a lot of bells and whistles, but it's a solid choice if you want a second TV in your bedroom, an apartment, or a dorm room. The Roku Select Series are LED TVs with a 60Hz refresh rate, and they support the HDR10+ standard with a 4K resolution. The screen has an automatic brightness feature that adjusts its depending on the surrounding light level. The onboard speakers support Dolby Audio.

Of course, you also get the Roku smart TV operating system, which offers access to nearly every major and minor free and premium streaming service. It also has a remote with voice controls and it even has a remote finder so you can locate it if it falls under a bed or through a couch.

The ports on this Roku Select Series TV include three HDMI ports, along with one HDMI port that also serves as an eARC port for hooking up a soundboard. There's also a USB port, a Composite port for older devices, and a cable-antenna connection. It comes with Wi-Fi 5 wireless support but there's also an Ethernet port for people who want to use a wired connection to their home router.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

