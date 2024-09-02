Report: Apple may launch new Mac models with M4 chipsets in November

According to a new report, Apple could to launch new Mac models powered by M4-series processors in November this year. The report is based on "confidential information" received by MacRumors.

If this happens, it would be similar to last year when Apple held the "Scary Fast" event on October 30, with the Macs shipping on November 7. Previously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had also tipped that Apple is set to refresh the Mac models later this year with M4-series chipsets.

The Mac mini is going to be the most anticipated launch of this year since it is expected to be redesigned for the first time in 14 years. Reports suggest that the Mac mini could also replace the USB-A port with the USB-C ports, and could include not just one, but up to five USB-C ports.

The rumor mill is hot that Apple will launch four new Mac models this year with M4 chipsets, including an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4-chip, and new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, respectively. Apple might also introduce a new iMac with an M4 chip and a completely redesigned Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chips.

Apart from the Mac mini, other devices are unlikely to get major design upgrades and will purportedly stick to chip upgrades. However, it is anticipated that Apple could offer 16GB of RAM as standard across the board for the first time.

Apple could also introduce USB-C on all iMac accessories to comply with the EU mandate to make USB-C a standard on all devices by the end of this year. Bloomberg's Gurman has also reported that suppliers have been kept on their toes to start shipping new M4 Mac mini models to warehouses this month, although the M4 Pro model won't begin shipping until October.