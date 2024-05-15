One UI test build for Samsung Galaxy S24 FE hints at the device's existence

Last month, it was reported that Samsung is indeed working on the Fan Edition phone, the Galaxy S24 FE, with the project name R12, which follows the naming scheme for previous FE phones: the S20 FE was R8, the S21 FE was R9, and the S23 FE was R11.

Soon after, the alleged Galaxy S24 FE was spotted in a UK carrier EE's database., with the model number SM-S7210U in the region, apparently for the carrier model. Now tipster Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter) has spotted the Galaxy S24 FE's One UI test build on the Samsung OTA server, hinting that the device exists.

The rumored Galaxy S24 FE device bearing the model number SM-S721B appears on the OTA server, hinting that the software for the next Fan Edition phone has already begun. The tipster noted that the model number SM-S721B of the alleged Galaxy S24 FE is confirmed for the Europe region.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE would be the affordable model of the premium flagship Galaxy S24 series, which debuted earlier this year. It is expected that the Galaxy S24 FE will be powered by the Exynos 2400 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors. The European variant that is allegedly spotted on the OTA server may be shipped with the Exynos processor.

According to rumors, Samsung may launch the Galaxy S24 FE later this year. Apart from the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung is also speculated to launch an affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch FE. There were rumors that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Fold FE, but the plans may be scrapped because of uncertain market conditions.

There is a chance that Samsung may launch only the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 alongside the Galaxy Buds3 Pro during the Unpacked event scheduled for July 10 in Paris.