Samsung launches Gauss, a generative AI with language, code and image capabilities

Samsung has officially announced its first generative AI model, Gauss, at the Samsung AI Forum in Seoul. According to the company, developed by its research arm Samsung Research, Gauss aims to harness the power of AI to improve people's lives.

Gauss consists of three key models: Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image. Gauss Language is a generative language model designed to improve the efficiency of tasks, including writing emails, summarizing documents, and translating content. It can also power smarter device controls when integrated into Samsung products.

Gauss Code and its coding assistant called code.i support in-house software development. It allows developers to code easily and quickly through an interface that provides functions such as code description and test generation.

Gauss Image is a generative image model that generates and edits images with style changes, additions, and low-resolution to high-resolution conversions.

Samsung is also working to ensure the safe use of AI through its AI Red Team, which checks models for potential security and privacy issues during development and use. With Gauss, Samsung joins other major companies that are developing their own generative AI models to power product innovations.

Samsung said the name Gauss reflects its vision for the models to draw from all phenomena and knowledge in the world. Currently, Gauss is being used internally by Samsung employees to boost productivity. However, the company aims to expand Gauss to a variety of its products to deliver new user experiences in the near future.

Nowadays, generative AI is seeing increased adoption and investment from major companies. For example, Microsoft and Siemens recently partnered to apply AI techniques to transform manufacturing. Apple, on the other hand, is spending millions of dollars every day on its own research into conversational AI models that can compete with systems like ChatGPT.