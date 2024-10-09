Leaked screen protectors show size difference between Galaxy S25 models

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series early next year, which will include the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Recently, it was revealed that Samsung would be opting for a MediaTek chipset for the Galaxy S25 and S25+ models, whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra will stick with the Snapdragon processor.

The Galaxy S25 and S25+ aren't expected to bring radical changes compared to their predecessors as it is rumored that most new things will be introduced with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone is expected to rock rounded edges, unlike the sharp edges on the current Galaxy S24 Ultra. And it seems like the rumors were true because a fresh leak corroborates that.

Tipster IceUniverse on social media platform X has shared an image of screen protectors of the purported Galaxy S25 series. The leaked images give us a good look at the size difference among the Galaxy S25 models. Out of the lot, the supposed screen protector for the Galaxy S25 Ultra reveals a more curvier design.

The Ultra model's corners aren't as round as the other two standard Galaxy S25 models, as the Galaxy S25 Ultra has to make room to accommodate the S-Pen. The design shown in the latest leaked images aligns with the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design leak which surfaced some time back.

Bezels are also going to be minimal on the Galaxy S25 series. Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be much thinner and lightweight than what was initially expected. By the looks of it, Samsung could offer Gorilla Glass Armor protection across all the Galaxy S25 models.

The standard Galaxy S25 models are expected to stick with the same charging speed as the Galaxy S20. Also, the standard models may to see any camera upgrades, as it is rumored to be reserved only for the Ultra model.