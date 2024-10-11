Google may bring back 'Use mobile data' toggle on Quick Share

Android introduced its AirDrop competitor in the form of Nearby Share, which was later renamed to Quick Share when the feature merged with Samsung's version of Quick Share on Galaxy devices. While the Nearby Share offered the option to use mobile data for file transfer, the revamped Quick Share did not.

Quick Share lets you share files between Android, Chromebook, and Windows PC. A fresh APK Teardown suggests that Google could bring back the option to allow users to control whether Quick Share should connect to Wi-Fi or use mobile data.

In the latest Google Play Services app v24.41.32 beta, the "Use mobile data" toggle option was spotted in Quick Share. The description of the feature reads, "continuing sending or receiving when Wi-Fi isn't available."

Using the "Use mobile data" toggle, users can share files to Android, Chromebook, or Windows PC using their mobile data instead of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This is a nifty feature since a Wi-Fi connection isn't always available, and it can come in handy in situations when two devices aren't connected to the same Wi-Fi network or the file size is too big to be handled by Bluetooth.

Since mobile data plans vary among carriers, you must first check with your carrier to see if you have an unlimited mobile data plan. If not, carrier charges may apply, and the data transfer may cost you money, which you absolutely would not want.

Another important change with the "Use mobile data" option in Quick Share is that the option's description, which was previously available on Nearby Share, now reads, "Data may be used for small files." This means that users could use mobile data only for small file sizes.

However, the new option should allow users to share large files using mobile data without any restrictions. For now, the feature isn't live for anyone, and it may arrive via a future update.

Source and image: Android Authority