Sea of Thieves Safer Seas private servers update confirmed for December 7

Earlier this year, developer Rare announced plans to update its pirate-themed PC-Xbox game Sea of Thieves with a new feature that would enable players to join private servers as part of its Season 10 content. Today, Rare revealed that the update, called Safer Seas, will launch on Thursday, December 7.

The developer also dropped a new video on YouTube that further explains the Safer Seas feature. In basic terms, it will allow a player, and up to three invited friends, to sail the virtual seas without having to worry about other online players.

According to the video:

Safer Seas will offer access to a wide range of game features and content, including Trading Company Voyages, encounters with deadly creatures and action-packed world events, story-driven content with Tall Tales, access to multiple ship types, cosmetic options for your pirate and ship and Seasonal progression, too.

From now on, the PvP server aspect of Sea of Thieves will be called High Seas. The Safer Seas feature is made for players who just want to explore the game on their own or with trusted friends, or want to learn about its features without having to deal with other online players. Safer Seas will also be good for parents who would like to play the game with their children and not have to worry about interference from PvP players.

As you might expect players in Safer Seas won't have access to a lot of the features and content found in the PvP High Seas. For one thing, the value of any gold you find in Safer Seas, or any reputation you might gain, will be only at 30 percent of what you would get access to when you play on High Seas. Also, all Trading Company progressions will be capped at level 40. That means you won't have a way to achieve the status of Pirate Legend in Safer Seas.

Sea of Thieves Season 10 is now available across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and for all Game Pass players.