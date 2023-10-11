Slimbook built around Fedora available now from €1799

The Fedora Project and Slimbook have announced the availability of a new Fedora Slimbook with pricing starting at €1799. While Fedora will run just fine on most hardware, the Fedora Slimbook has been designed to offer the smoothest out-of-the-box Fedora experience and users don’t need to know how to install Fedora themselves as it’s pre-installed.

Some of the specifications of the laptop that were highlighted by Fedora include:

16” 16:10 sRGB 99%

3K display 90Hz

Intel® Core™ i7-12700H 20 threads

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

Up to 64GB RAM

Up to 4TB Nvme SSD

82WH battery

1.5 kg weight

Discussing the new Fedora Slimbook, Joseph Gayoso from Fedora Magazine said:

‘The Fedora Slimbook is the first Slimbook laptop that offers pre-installed Fedora software, combining Slimbook’s signature functional and stylish aesthetics with Fedora’s commitment to open source principles and focus on cutting-edge Linux distributions. The partnership between the Fedora Project and Slimbook exemplifies Fedora’s commitment to increasing the number of systems with pre-installed Linux and reducing barriers to entry for open source adoption.’

For those who decide to buy one of these laptops, 3% of the revenue from each sale will be donated to the GNOME Foundation which develops the main desktop environment used in Fedora. Assuming you buy the €1799 base model, that means the GNOME Foundation will receive almost €54.

Having Fedora as the laptop’s operating system makes it ideal for both casual users as well as developers. Each release of Fedora tries to include the latest stable software and developer tools.

If a particular software version didn’t make it into the latest Fedora version, there will be a new Fedora update just half a year later where the updated software should be included. This rapid release schedule also means that Fedora releases are only supported for around 13 months on average, this is fine if you want the latest and greatest software but if you prefer upgrading less frequently then it might not be the best choice.

To learn more or buy the laptop, just head over to the Slimbook website.

Source: Fedora Magazine