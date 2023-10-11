You can save lots of money on PC accessories during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is now on its second day and will last until 11:59 pm Pacific time. You have to be a Prime member to get some of these deals, but you can sign up for Prime now and use it free for 30 days so you can take advantage of these discounts and cancel that membership at any time.
PC owners can definitely get some great deals on accessories like monitors, mice, keyboards, storage and more before Prime Big Deal Days end. Here's a look at just some of the products with big discounts.
SSD storage
- Samsung 990 Pro 2TB internal SSD for $279.99 ($60 off)
- Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD for $45.99 ($45 off)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND SATA 1TB Internal SSD for $39.99 ($8 off)
- WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD for $59.99 ($100 off)
- SAMSUNG T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD for $199.99 ($46.43 off)
- Crucial T700 2TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD for $250.86 ($119.13 off)
PC keyboards
- Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard for $98.99 ($21 off)
- ROCCAT Magma Silent Membrane Switch PC Gaming Keyboard for $24.99 ($21 off)
- ROCCAT Vulcan Pro Linear Optical PC Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 ($90 off)
- Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard for $85.48 ($64.51 off)
- SteelSeries New Apex 9 TKL HotSwap Optical Mini Keyboard for $92.99 ($37 off)
- Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard for $69.99 ($30 off)
PC mice
- Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Customizable Wireless Gaming Mouse for $116.99 ($43.30 off)
- ASUS TUF Gaming M4 Air Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $35.99 ($14 off)
- Redragon Wireless Gaming Mouse for $29.59 ($10.40 off)
PC Monitors
- Samsung 27-inch M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor for $549.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7 Series WQHD (2560x1440) Curved Gaming Monitor for $499.99 ($300 off)
- Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G32A FHD 1ms 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $179.99 ($100 off)
- LG UltraGear UHD 32-Inch Gaming Monitor for $749.99 ($450 off)
