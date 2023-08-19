SpaceX to launch a globally diverse crew to the International Space Station - TWIRL #128

We have a very busy week coming up. The most notable launch will take place on Friday when SpaceX launches its Crew Dragon with astronauts from the US, Europe, Russia, and Japan to the ISS. JAXA and NASA will also be launching their XRISM mission this week.

Sunday, 20 August

Who : Chinese National Space Agency

: Chinese National Space Agency What : Long March 4C

: Long March 4C Where : Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre

: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre When : 5:45 p.m. UTC

: 5:45 p.m. UTC Why: It’s unclear what the payload is but it could be the Gaofen 12-04 radar satellite.

Tuesday, 22 August

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 Where : Vandenburg Air Force Base Space Launch Complex 4 - viewable on the SpaceX website.

: Vandenburg Air Force Base Space Launch Complex 4 - viewable on the SpaceX website. When : 6:00 a.m. UTC

: 6:00 a.m. UTC Why: 21 Starlink v2 Mini satellites are being launched into a low Earth orbit. The satellites are designated as Starlink Group 7-1.

Wednesday, 23 August

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 Where : Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral - viewable on the SpaceX website.

: Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral - viewable on the SpaceX website. When : 12:47 a.m. UTC

: 12:47 a.m. UTC Why: 22 Starlink v2 Mini satellites are being put into a low Earth orbit. This group will be known as Starlink Group 6-11.

Who : Roscosmos

: Roscosmos What : Soyuz 2.1a

: Soyuz 2.1a Where : Baikonur Cosmodrome

: Baikonur Cosmodrome When : 1:08 a.m. UTC

: 1:08 a.m. UTC Why: It will launch the 85th Progress cargo delivery to the crew up at the International Space Station (ISS).

Who : Rocket Lab

: Rocket Lab What : Electron

: Electron Where : LC-1B, Mahia, New Zealand - viewable on Rocket Lab’s website.

: LC-1B, Mahia, New Zealand - viewable on Rocket Lab’s website. When : 11:30 p.m. UTC

: 11:30 p.m. UTC Why: Rocket Lab will launch the first Arcadia series satellite dubbed Acadia 1 for Capella Space. The Acadia synthetic aperture radar satellites will be used for snapping images of the Earth.

Friday, 25 August

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 Where : SpaceX LC-39A, Florida - viewable on the SpaceX website.

: SpaceX LC-39A, Florida - viewable on the SpaceX website. When : 7:49 a.m. UTC

: 7:49 a.m. UTC Why: SpaceX will launch Crew-7 on the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS. The mission is part of NASA’s commercial crew program. The crew includes NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

Saturday, August 26

Who : JAXA and NASA

: JAXA and NASA What : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H-IIA

: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H-IIA Where : Yoshinobu Launch Complex LP-1

: Yoshinobu Launch Complex LP-1 When : 12:34 a.m. UTC

: 12:34 a.m. UTC Why: JAXA and NASA will launch the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) to perform high-res X-ray spectroscopic observations of the hot gas plasma wind that travels through galaxies in the universe. It will help us learn more about the composition and evolution of celestial objects. Also hitching a ride is JAXA’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM). This payload will test out precision landing technology on the moon.

Recap

The first launch we got last week was a Long March 3B carrying the L-SAR4 01 satellite from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre. It will be used to provide remote sensing information services.

Next, a Kuaizhou 1A rocket was launched carrying five HeDe-3 satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre. They will be used as part of a new VDES maritime communication system.

Finally, a SpaceX Falcon 9 launched 22 Starlink satellites to a low Earth orbit where they will provide broadband services. The group is known as Starlink Group 6-10.

That’s all for this week, there will be a break next week with TWIRL hopefully returning the week after.