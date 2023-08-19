Save big on Lexar internal SSDs up to 4TB at all time price lows at Amazon

Internal SSDs are still going down in price, even the ones with larger storage space and faster speeds. An example is the Lexar NM790 4TB PCIe Gen4 internal SDD, which is currently at an all-time price low at Amazon.

Right now, the Lexar NM790 4TB internal SDD is priced at just $188.95. That's not only the lowest price ever for this SSD model, but it's $21.04 lower than its current $209.99 MSRP.

The Lexar NM790 SSD is a Gen4 model, with read speeds of up to 7.400 MB/s, and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s. It includes a Host Memory Buffer (HMB) 3.0 which allows its DRAM cache to offer a smoother transfer speed. The SSD is also compatible with Sony's PlayStation 5 console for expanding its storage space.

If you are looking for a lower-priced internal SSD with less storage, the Lexar NM710 models in 1TB and 2tB options are also at all-time price lows. The 1TB model is just $36.95 at the moment, while the 2TB version is just $76.95.

The 1TB Lexar NM710 SSD has read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,500 MB/s. the 2TB model has read speeds of up to 4,850 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,500 MB/s. Both are Gen4 internal SSD products and all the Lexar SSDs have a five-year warranty.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

