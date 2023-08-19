Bungie is hiring for a new game set in a "science-fantasy universe" and a "comedic world"

For over two decades, game developer Bungie has concentrated on working on developing and releasing one game at a time. From 2001 to 2010, it released several games in the Halo series for Microsoft. Starting in 2014, it concentrated on releasing games and expansion packs for the Destiny series which continues to this day.

However, earlier this year it announced a new and upcoming sci-fi PvP extraction shooter, Marathon. It will share the same name as an earlier Bungie game franchise. As it turns out, that's not the only upcoming game that Bungie is currently working on.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Bungie revealed it has an "incubation" project it is working on. The unnamed project is a "team-based action game" set in a "brand-new, science-fantasy universe"

One of our favorite incubation projects is a team-based action game inspired by several genres in a brand-new, science-fantasy universe.



It draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games, wrapped up in a lighthearted, comedic world. — Bungie (@Bungie) August 18, 2023

The post adds that the new game has quite a few inspirations, such as "fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type game." It's also set "in a lighthearted, comedic world." All in all, this sounds very different than the hardcore sci-fi shooters Bungie has been making for over 20 years.

In a follow-up post, Bungie reveals that this is not just a side project, but one it is actively hiring new team members to work on. The X post also included a link to its Careers website.

Some of the listings seem to reference this incubation project, with references to working on a new game with an "amazing action feel with lighthearted and whimsical characters". The job listings also ask for experience in using Epic Games' Unreal Engine.

It sounds like this is still in the very early stages of development. Therefore, we don't expect an official reveal from Bungie for some time to come.