SpaceX to launch NASA's PACE mission - TWIRL #150

We don’t have much coming up This Week in Rocket Launches but perhaps the most interesting launch will be a Falcon 9 carrying NASA’s PACE satellite which should improve our understanding of climate change’s effects on the oceans and the atmosphere.

Sunday, 4 February

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 2:43 - 6:33 a.m. UTC

: 2:43 - 6:33 a.m. UTC Where : Vandenberg AFB, California, US

: Vandenberg AFB, California, US Why: SpaceX will use a Falcon 9 rocket to launch 2 Starlink satellites into a low Earth orbit where they will beam internet to receivers on Earth allowing customers to get online. This batch is known as Starlink Group 7-13 and this identifier can be used on apps like ISS Detector to spot the satellites whenever they pass over in the sky.

Tuesday, 6 February

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 6:33 a.m. UTC

: 6:33 a.m. UTC Where : Cape Canaveral, Florida, US

: Cape Canaveral, Florida, US Why: This mission will see SpaceX launch NASA’s Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) satellite. The satellite will be able to give scientists new insights into oceanographic and atmospheric responses to Earth’s changing climate. NASA has been trying to launch this satellite since 2022 but it has faced delays.

Recap

The first launch last week was a Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites to orbit. After takeoff, the first stage of the rocket also performed a landing so it can be reused.

Just a day later, SpaceX did another Starlink launch and landing of the first stage of its rocket. All of these satellites are covered with an anti-reflective coating so they don't interfere as much with the work of astronomers.

The third launch also involved a SpaceX Falcon 9 but this time it was carrying a Cygnus spacecraft on a mission to resupply the space station. The first stage of this rocket also performed a landing.

Finally, Rocket Lab launched an Electron rocket carrying the NorthStar Space Situational Awareness satellites.

That’s it for this week, check in next time.