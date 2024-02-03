Surface Pro 9 5G gets new firmware with audio improvements

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for the Surface Pro 9 5G to improve the device's audio quality and stability. The update is available via Windows Update, and you can download it right now.

Note: Intel-based Surface Pro 9 has separate firmware update. You can click here to check out what was new in the latest release.

What is new in the latest Surface Pro 9 5G firmware update?

Dolby FW update with audio stability fixes.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Driver Version Device Manager 10.104.30.0 Surface System Telemetry Driver - System devices 3.204.20.0 Surface Hot Plug - System devices 1.173.29.0 Surface SMF Intel CPU Client Driver (Microsoft) - System devices 6.213.30.0 Surface Integration Service - System devices 2.148.18.0 Surface SPT Core - System devices 3.30508.581.0 DolbyAPO SWC Device - Software components

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 5G with the Microsoft SQ3 processor Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update (not available for manual installation) Additional Steps The update does not require additional steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known bugs

The Surface Pro 9 5G is Microsoft's most recent flagship tablet (its end of support is scheduled for October 25, 2028). However, the company plans to replace it with a newer model later this year. Rumors say Microsoft will hold a special Surface event in March, where we will see a couple of new Surface devices for business customers. The true successor to the Surface Pro 9 and Pro 9 5G will arrive a bit later, with the event rumored to happen in June 2024. New Surface computers will focus on AI and introduce ARM chips to more devices, not just the Surface Pro lineup.