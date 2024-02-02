AMD fixes Windows 11 Modern Standby Ryzen wake issue with latest chipset driver

This week, AMD finally rolled out a chipset driver package, version 6.01.25.342, for both socket AM4 and the newer socket AM5, as well as for mobile platforms. The company however did not publish release notes for the driver at that time, they were published much later.

We suspected that the new drivers would probably have optimizations in them for the recently released Ryzen 8000 G-series APUs, and we were right, though the general chipset notes do not disclose that. However, diggin﻿g further down, we find that AMD has updated the Micro PEP (Platform Extension Plug-in) driver that is responsible for maintaining ACPI (Advanced Configuration and Power Interface) sleep states on Windows.

The driver notes says "support new APU" which likely indicates the new Ryzen 8000 G-series parts. While not mentioned, the driver might have something for the recently discovered performance-throttling STAPM bug too, though chances of a firmware fix are higher.

There seem to be multiple improvements related to the S0i3 system idle state or Modern Standby mode. Besides the Micro PEP, the S0i3 Filter driver has also been updated and it is supposed to fix a wake issue where a system was unable to wake up.

The release notes for the drivers are given below:

AMD MicroPEP Driver 1.0.42.0 Provide support of S0i3 entry/exit notification to ISP and PMF

Support new APU

Provide functionality to block S0i3 entry for certain user scenario temporarily

Reinforce security descriptor in INF AMD S0i3 Filter Driver 1.0.0.17 Fix for system unable to wake up the from s0i3 on Windows 11.

Aside from Standby-related improvements, AMD has made some improvements to the SFH or Sensor Fusion Hub. As the name suggests, the SFH helps AMD manage and process various sensors' data.

AMD SFH1.1 Driver1.1.0.16 Fixed the simple orientation update count.

Report ALS data if valid only.

Updated the backend lib for comparing the Color and Lux coeff.

Included additional platform for accel WA setmodetwice.

Support of stutter parser application.

