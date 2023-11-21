Surface Go 3 gets new firmware with compass, wireless, and security improvements

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for those rocking a Surface Go 3. The November 2023 update brings compass and wireless improvements, plus security patches for vulnerabilities in Intel's software.

This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392.

Improves wireless stability.

Improves compass orientation.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth Intel - net - 22.230.0.8 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network Adapters Surface - Firmware - 11.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Surface - Firmware - 3.1.1.13 Surface ISH - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 11.8.94.4494 Surface ME - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Go 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 561MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues or bugs.

The third-generation Surface Go 3 has a six-year lifecycle, with the end of support scheduled for October 5, 2023.