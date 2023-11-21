When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Surface Go 3 gets new firmware with compass, wireless, and security improvements

Neowin · with 0 comments

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for those rocking a Surface Go 3. The November 2023 update brings compass and wireless improvements, plus security patches for vulnerabilities in Intel's software.

What is new in the November 2023 firmware update for the Surface Go 3?

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth
Intel - net - 22.230.0.8 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network Adapters
Surface - Firmware - 11.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware
Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices

Surface - Firmware - 3.1.1.13

 Surface ISH - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 11.8.94.4494 Surface ME - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Go 3
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 561MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps

We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles.
Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues or bugs.

The third-generation Surface Go 3 has a six-year lifecycle, with the end of support scheduled for October 5, 2023.

